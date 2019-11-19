Traffic update: All clear on I-480 at Lee Road after accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:
UPDATE: I-480 at Lee Road is now clear. During the morning, there was an accident, which led to a five-mile backup at one point.
There is an accident on I-480 Eastbound after Lee Rd. There is backup already. Please use an alternative route if possible.
There is a five mile backup.
Multiple roads will be closed from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. this week as the Russo Brothers film the movie “Cherry.” Here are the details on the road closures, and where parking will be unavailable.
