Man accused in demolition derby-style crash in Shaker Heights decides to change plea

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The trial for the man suspected of crashing into several parked cars in a Shaker Heights lot was supposed to begin on Tuesday, but it was delayed.
Instead, Russell Carter Williams is expected to change his plea in the case tried at the Shaker Heights Municipal Court.
Surveillance video captured Williams allegedly crashing into parked cars behind Touch of Italy in Shaker Heights on Jan. 13.
Police said Williams was eventually taken into custody after the parking lot crashes were shared throughout Northeast Ohio on social media. He faces multiple charges, including reckless operation, fleeing the scene of an accident, and criminal mischief.
The change of plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2020.
