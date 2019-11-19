Woman pleads guilty to killing cyclist in Avon Lake

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) -The driver accused of hitting and killing a 66-year-old cyclist pleaded guilty in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Monday.
Sharan Carr, 65, was convicted in the death of Richard “Randy” Knilans, 66, in Avon Lake.
Knilans was cycling on June 6 down Lake Road just west of Miller Road, when he was hit by Carr’s vehicle around 7:50 p.m.
Carr then fled the scene.
Responding officers found Knilans on the sidewalk. He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital by Life Flight, where he died.
Carr was arrested shortly after the crash in Sheffield Lake.
She will be sentenced on Jan. 10.
