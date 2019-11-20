Akron police have to use force to remove student from school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police school resource officers used force to remove a 17-year-old student from the Buchtel Community Learning Center just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The school called officers to assist with a disruptive student.
According to the police the student became combative and refused to leave the classroom.
There was a “brief struggle” and the student was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
The use of force will be reviewed per Akron Police Department Procedure.
