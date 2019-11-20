Akron Zoo’s new lion pride ready to debut

View this post on Instagram

Our new lion pride is ready to make their debut! Beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, Donovan, Kataba and Msinga will be in the lion habitat daily. They are excited to meet you! While the trio is getting used to their new habitat, they will be in the public habitat every day. Once they have been acquainted with the space, they will alternate with our bonded pair of lions, Tamarr and Mandisa. Until then, Tamarr and Mandisa will be relaxing in our outside private lion habitat. #africanlions #lionpride #prideofafrica