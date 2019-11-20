Bond reduced for woman accused of hitting 2 construction workers on I-71, killing 1 of them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of driving drunk and hitting two construction workers on I-71 in Brook Park on Oct. 9 pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday.
Sabra Tolliver, 31, was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, not stopping after an accident and OVI.
The judge reduced the bond from $250,000 to $50,000.
Brook Park police said Tolliver struck the workers at 11:25 p.m. on I-71 south, near Snow Road.
Rafael Solis, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second worker, Brandon Hruska, was transported to MetroHealth Hospital.
Hruska suffered a broken arm, a broken leg and underwent surgery for a broken eye socket.
Both men worked for TraffTech and were doing pavement work on the interstate near I-480.
After the crash, police said Tolliver kept driving and another construction worker followed her on the highway to the next exit, Bagley Road, where she stopped at the Chipotle.
Witnesses said her boyfriend works at that restaurant.
Police took Tolliver into custody in Chipotle’s parking lot.
Tolliver will be back in court on Nov. 25.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.