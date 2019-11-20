Cedar Point announces ‘Pass Perks’ reward program for 2020 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced a new perks program for season passholders for the amusement park’s 150th anniversary.
It’s called “Pass Perks.”
Cedar Point said Pass Perks is like many other benefit programs offered at places like restaurants or grocery stores.
“The more you visit, the greater your chances of earning rewards.”
Rewards will include bigger discounts on food and Cedar Point merchandise, ticket promotions, Fast Lane upgrades, and more.
Each visit will also register season passholders for a VIP experience, Cedar Point said.
Purchasing a Gold or Platinum Pass for the 2020 season already enrolls visitors into the program.
More details about the program and other special events for Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary will be announced on Dec. 11.
Cedar Point’s first day of the 2020 season is set for May 9.
