Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku returns to practice following wrist surgery
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku kneels on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 30-10. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Chris Anderson | November 20, 2019 at 10:34 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 10:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns could be getting a little more help on the field this week.

Tight end David Njoku was designated for return and is cleared to practice on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns organization announced.

The third-year player from the University of Miami injured his wrist in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

The Browns now have 21 days to activate Njoku or he would remain on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season. He could be eligible to play Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins depending on the Browns’ decision.

Njoku took to Twitter after the team’s announcement, indicated he is ready.

