Cleveland police: man found dead on city’s west side appears as an overdose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are saying that a man found dead on the city’s west side could be an overdose.
Police say that the man was found on the 300 block of West 56 street early Wednesday morning.
Police say that the unidentified man is a 41-year-old black male.
According to authorities, the man was found face down on the ground bleeding.
Police say that the man had injuries to his head and face.
Cleveland police called the homicide unit to investigate the scene because there was suspected violence that was involved.
At this time police have not released many details surrounding the man’s death.
Police say that the incident is still under investigation.
