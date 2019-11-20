Cleveland officer taken to MetroHealth after cruiser crashes on 176

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night on 176 north near the Denison Avenue exit.
According to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the officer was taken to MetroHealth hospital for treatment.
Ciaccia did not comment on the severity of the officer’s injuries.
The cruiser was damaged in the crash, and was towed away from the scene.
Lanes of traffic were temporarily closed, but officers are beginning to pull away from the scene now.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.