Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police reported officers need the public’s help with finding a 12-year-old girl who ran away around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The police report said Hobson is 5′ tall and 100 lbs. with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a green camo coat with a pink fur hood and light blue jeans.
Police said Tajianna Hobson left the 19000 block of Firwood Avenue in Cleveland with no belongings, and told someone in the home she was going to an apartment building in Euclid.
Hobson’s Instagram showed a screenshot of a Lyft she ordered with the destination noted as E. 279th Street in Euclid, according to police.
According to the police report, Hobson last went missing Nov. 12, 2019 and was found on Monday near that location.
Anyone with information on Hobson’s whereabouts is urged to call police.
