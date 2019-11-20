Cleveland Police searching for suspect and accomplice who punched Target employee during robbery at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said a Target employee was punched in the head while trying to stop two suspects at Steelyard Commons.
Now, detectives need help identifying the two suspects who are freely roaming the streets to bring them to justice.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee said a male wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue backpack walked into the Target store at Steelyard Commons at 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 7.
That suspect put energy drinks and Pringles into his backpack and met up with a male wearing an orange coat and orange pants, according to police.
Police said both suspects walked past the registers and were approached by loss prevention staff as they tried to walk out the door.
According to police, one suspect ran back inside the store as the other punched the loss prevention employee in the head, elevating the crime from a theft to a robbery.
The report confirmed both of the suspects escaped.
Anyone who can identify the two suspects in the photos below or has any knowledge of the crime is urged to call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.
