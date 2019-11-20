Cleveland rape suspect arrested in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia (WOIO) - A Cleveland man wanted for the rape of a child under the age of 13 was tracked down by U.S. Marshals in West Virginia.
John Hauserman, 22, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for alleged sexual assaults that occurred over a multiple month period in 2019.
The victim is reportedly under the age of 13.
Police learned that Hauserman fled Cleveland and was living near southern Ohio and possibly into West Virginia.
On Tuesday afternoon, Hauserman was picked up by U.S. Marshals in a shopping center parking lot in Huntington, West Virginia.
“Cleveland Police worked hard to identify this suspect and remained vigilant in assisting the task force with possible locations for the suspect," said U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott "The task force in southern West Virginia immediately responded to assist with the arrest, and now a dangerous predator is off the streets.”
According to authorities, Hauserman will remain in a West Virginia jail until he will be extradited back to Cleveland to face a judge.
