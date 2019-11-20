Cleveland Vice Unit seizes guns, drugs from west side home

Cleveland police make one arrest after search of east side home (Source: Cleveland First District Vice Unit)
By Alan Rodges | November 20, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s First District Vice Unit seized drugs and guns from a west side home after serving a search warrant.

According to the police, the First District Vice Unit recently searched a home on the city’s east side and found drugs and guns.

Specifically, police say they found a large quantity of cocaine, cash, and two firearms.

Police searched the home after gaining access by means of a search warrant.

The home was located in the area of West 84 and Detroit Ave.

Authorities say that one male was arrested, but he has yet to be identified.

