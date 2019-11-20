Collinwood and New Tech West high schools will remain open (for now) as CMSD consolidation plan moves forward

Neighborhood leaders had protested the recommendation to close Collinwood, which once held more than 3,000 students but now has roughly 200. Gordon called on them to form a Friends of Collinwood High School group that will, among other things, develop a manufacturing pathway to train students for high paying, in-demand jobs. He also is asking them to drive efforts to recruit and retain students and find users who will fill excess space and help restore the building to status as a neighborhood anchor.