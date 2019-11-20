Euclid woman to serve jail time for throwing cat off 17th floor balcony during domestic argument

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who pleaded guilty to cruelty against companion animals appeared in court Wednesday morning to learn her fate.
Melissa Thornton was sentenced to serve additional jail time, but only on the weekends for the next two months.
The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge said Thornton must report to the Euclid City Jail from 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Animal activists and neighbors spoke at Thornton’s sentencing, requesting that judge to send her to prison for a year.
In addition to the jail time, Thornton will be under 18 months of probation control and must perform 100 hours of community service.
The 24-year-old woman threw the cat from the 17th floor balcony during a fight with her roommate, according to investigators.
Thronton’s lawyer compared the incident to the helmet attack involving Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
“She likes animals. This was a moment of passion, a big mistake, a moment of passion that got out of control,” the attorney argued. “I’m sure all of you people know Browns player Myles Garrett. Isn’t that interesting? He swung the helmet at the guy in a moment of passion. Guess who leads the puppy rescue for the Cleveland Browns? Myles Garrett.”
The cat initially lived on with broken limbs, paws, tail, and deformation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.