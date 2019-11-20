Fight at Wadsworth High School stopped by school resource officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Superintendent of Wadsworth city schools issued a statement saying a fight at Wadsworth High School between students in a crowded hallway had “safety implications.”
According to the statement a school resource officer took immediate action to diffuse the situation to ensure the safety of the students in the immediate area of the fight.
The statement concluded, “As with any incident of this nature, there is a process that the Wadsworth Police Department will follow to review the actions of the school resource officer to make sure policies and accepted practices were followed.”
