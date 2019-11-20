Hepatitis A potentially linked to fresh conventional backberries from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A illnesses in Indiana, Nebraska, and Wisconsin is being investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The outbreak is potentially linked to fresh conventional (non-organic) blackberries from the grocery store, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.
Ill patients reported consuming fresh conventional blackberries from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores in three states, Indiana, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.
The FDA is urging consumers to not eat any fresh conventional blackberries if purchased between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30, 2019, from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores in 11 states which include Ohio.
Other states affected include Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
People who purchased the fresh blackberries and then froze those berries for later consumption should not eat these berries. They should be thrown away.
Individuals who have not been vaccinated for the hepatitis A virus (HAV) should consult with their doctor.
If you believe that you have eaten these berries in the last two weeks contact your doctor.
