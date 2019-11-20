2 Lorain teens accused of shooting into 4 Elyria homes

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Lorain teens are in custody after allegedly shooting into four Elyria homes on Tuesday.
According to Elyria police, the 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys fired shots into four homes in the 500 block of Georgetown Avenue around 3 p.m.
Officers said people were inside two of the homes, but nobody was injured.
Shortly after the shooting, officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the 100 block of Cleveland Street and pulled them over.
Officers said both teens were taken into custody without incident and have confessed to the shootings.
The 17-year-old is charged with several criminal charges; including, improperly discharging a firearm.
The 16-year-old is charged with several counts of complicity.
Both teens remain behind bars.
