Newburgh Heights Police partnering with Tiffin University, Crime Stoppers to investigate 1981 cold case

Five days later, on October 28, 1981 Kurt’s body was found in a ravine located approximately 500 yards away from the house on Harvard Avenue. The Coroner could not determine the exact cause of death, but concluded that Sova had only been dead less than 24 hours even though he had been missing for the five days. There were no signs of foul play; Sova was located in an area that was searched extensively prior to being discovered, concluding that his body was placed there post-mortem. While there were no signs of foul play there are many unanswered questions.