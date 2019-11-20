Newburgh Heights Police partnering with Tiffin University, Crime Stoppers to investigate 1981 cold case

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newburgh Heights Police Department announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County and Tiffin University to investigate a cold case from 1981.
Police said a professor of criminal justice will be leading a dozen student scholars to analyze and evaluate evidence from the nearly 40-year-old case with investigators from the Newburgh Heights Police Department.
According to the release, Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Police said more information will be released to the public on Dec. 3.
This is the case overview provided by the Newburgh Heights Police Department:
"On October 23, 1981 17-year old Kurt Sova attended a party at a residence on Harvard Avenue in Newburgh Heights and during the course of the evening he disappeared. His parents later reported him missing to police and a search of the surrounding area was conducted.
Five days later, on October 28, 1981 Kurt’s body was found in a ravine located approximately 500 yards away from the house on Harvard Avenue. The Coroner could not determine the exact cause of death, but concluded that Sova had only been dead less than 24 hours even though he had been missing for the five days. There were no signs of foul play; Sova was located in an area that was searched extensively prior to being discovered, concluding that his body was placed there post-mortem. While there were no signs of foul play there are many unanswered questions.
This case drew a lot of attention and was later featured on the television show Unsolved Mysteries on November 23, 1988. The case remains unsolved and the sole surviving member of the Sova family is in full support of opening the case."
