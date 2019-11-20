NFL upholds one-game suspension for Cleveland Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi

File-This Nov. 14, 2019 file photo shows Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi walking off the field after he was ejected late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. The one-game NFL suspension for Ogunjobi for his role in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers was upheld by an appeals officer. Ogunjobi shoved Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground moments after Cleveland teammate Myles Garrett swung a helmet and struck the Steelers QB in the head. Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league for his alarming assault. His appeal was heard in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/David Richard, File) (Source: David Richard)
By John Deike | November 20, 2019 at 5:33 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 5:33 PM

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will be on the sidelines when the orange helmets face off against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The NFL upheld Ogunjobi’s suspension on Wednesday, after he shoved QB Mason Rudolph to the ground during last Thursday night’s brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Myles Garrett, who is facing an indefinite suspension for his role, has also appealed.

The NFL will determine Garrett’s fate sometime this week.

