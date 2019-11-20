NFL upholds one-game suspension for Cleveland Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will be on the sidelines when the orange helmets face off against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The NFL upheld Ogunjobi’s suspension on Wednesday, after he shoved QB Mason Rudolph to the ground during last Thursday night’s brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Myles Garrett, who is facing an indefinite suspension for his role, has also appealed.
The NFL will determine Garrett’s fate sometime this week.
