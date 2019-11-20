North Ridgeville residents seething after ODOT delays Center Ridge Road widening by a year

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Ohio Department of Transportation were in North Ridgeville on Tuesday night to give an update and to try and answer questions from the community on the status of the Center Ridge Road construction project.
ODOT had initially said the project would be done this fall, but now it appears the project won’t be complete until late 2020.
Bob Weaver, the ODOT deputy director of District 3 stood before a group of North Ridgeville residents and took responsibility.
“We screwed it up, do you really think we want to be up here,” Weaver said.
While ODOT took the blame for the delay most of the anger was directed at Windstar, the cable and internet provider, who failed, as 19 News previously reported, to remove their cables and lines in a timely manner.
Weaver said that Windstar had 2 years of lead time to remove their equipment but just recently completed the work.
“Now that the utilities are out of the way we are moving forward next year to get this project wrapped up,” Weaver said.
What it all means is another spring, summer and fall of traffic delays and detours through North Ridgeville.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.