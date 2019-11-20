North Royalton police officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor, felony charges dropped

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton Police Officer Steve Zahursky pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction Wednesday.
The felony charges of perjury, tampering with evidence and falsification were then dropped.
Zahursky had been indicted by the grand jury in March after lying in Parma Municipal Court about a man he arrested for drunk driving.
He claimed the driver, Austin Smith-Skinner, was slurring his words, but cell phone video showed Smith-Skinner was speaking clearly.
After watching the cell phone video, the Parma Municipal Court judge cleared Smith Skinner and sent Zahursky’s case to the prosecutor’s office.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shirley Strickland Saffold sentenced Zahursky to in-active probation for one year.
She also ordered him to pay a fine and be on restricted duty with the North Royalton police department for one year.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.