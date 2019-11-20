Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly cloudy and in the 40’s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is centered over Tennessee this morning. This will have an influence on our weather today and tonight with dry conditions. The main forecasting issue is the cloud cover. The latest data is telling me that mostly cloudy should cover things. We will see some breaks in the clouds from time to time. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40′s. I went with a general mostly cloudy sky tonight. We fall back into the 30′s.