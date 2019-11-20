Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and strong winds return on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’ll be venturing out tomorrow, you’ll want to take the umbrella along.
We’ll begin the day on a dry note. We might, perhaps, even see a little bit of sunshine in the morning. Clouds will quickly thicken up as the morning goes on. Showers will move in during the second half of the day, mainly after lunchtime. Occasional showers will continue through the night.
Our other big weather story tomorrow will be the wind. Winds will be sustained from the southwest at 10 - 20 mph. Winds may gust as high as 30 mph.
It’s because of those warm southerly winds that temperatures will cruise into the 50s tomorrow afternoon.
In the wake of tomorrow’s system, we’ll cool off again for the end of the week.
To accompany the chilly weather, we’ll have another weather system coming in this weekend. This will bring us rain late Saturday afternoon, a mix of rain and snow on Saturday night, and a few snow showers on Sunday morning.
