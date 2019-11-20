2 Strong 4 Bullies
700-foot toboggan runs open for season at Cleveland Metroparks reservation in Strongsville

Toboggan Chute at Chalet on January 17, 2016 at Mill Stream Run Reservation. (Kyle...
Toboggan Chute at Chalet on January 17, 2016 at Mill Stream Run Reservation. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks’ toboggan chutes open on Friday, and no snow is necessary!

The pair of twin toboggan chutes sends riders down a 70-foot vertical drop along 700 feet of ice at speeds of 50 miles per hour.

Reservations are required for the season and are open for the weekend through Nov. 27.

Riders must wear gloves and be 42 inches or taller, according to Cleveland Metroparks.

The Strongsville toboggan chutes are located at the Mill Stream Run Reservation at 16200 Valley Parkway in Strongsville.

Weather permitting, the toboggan chutes are expected to operate into February 2023.

