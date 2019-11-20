Ohio’s tallest toboggan chutes open the day after Thanksgiving in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open in just over a week; no snow necessary!
The pair of twin toboggan chutes sends riders down a 70-foot vertical drop along 700 feet of ice at speeds of 50 miles per hour..
Each chute has a radar so riders can record their top speed.
Riders are required to wear gloves and must be 42 inches or taller, according to Cleveland Metroparks.
The Strongsville toboggan chutes are the tallest in Ohio and are located at the Mill Stream Run Reservation, 16200 Valley Parkway in Strongsville.
The chutes will be open on Friday, Nov. 29 and are expected to be operated through March 2020. The regular schedule is as follows:
- Fridays: 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: Noon – 10:30 p.m.
- Sundays: Noon – 5 p.m.
Opening Day and holiday hours are different.
