OSP arrests two in Summit County for felony drug charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Highway State Patrol arrested two men who are accused of hauling 288 grams of meth through Summit County.
Authorities say that Jaelin Whitman, 22, of New Philadelphia and Gregory Swiney, 25, of Dover were both arrested and charged with possession of meth and trafficking drugs after a traffic stop.
Troopers initially pulled over the two men for a defective exhaust violation. They were pulled over on South Arlington Street in Akron.
Authorities say that when they approached the vehicle, they noticed one of the men was in possession of a meth pipe.
After a search, OSP says they found 288 grams of meth, which is worth approximately $10,000.
Both suspects were arrested and are being held in the Summit County Jail.
If Whitman and Swiney are convicted, they face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.
