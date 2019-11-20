Porch pirates beware! Northeast Ohio law enforcement band together to stop package thieves

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio police agencies are putting together a plan to combat package thieves or porch pirates.
The Medway Drug Enforcement Agency, Rittman Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are all coming together to stop people from stealing packages off of resident’s porches.
The Medway Drug Enforcement Agency will be placing multiple packages on the porches of residences throughout Wayne County for the next few months.
A tracking device will be placed into the packages, which will help law enforcement locate and catch the criminals.
The Wooster Police Department, the Orrville Police Department, and the Doylestown Police Department will also assist in the porch pirates operation.
