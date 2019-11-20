Possible Heartless Felons gang member wanted on 26 drug and gun charges in Cuyahoga County

Charles Jones-Hills Jr. has three separate case with the county.

Charles Jones-Hills Jr. is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department and might be a member of the Heartless Felons gang. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 28-year-old Charles Jones-Hills Jr. who has a warrant out for his arrest on three cases, that include 26 total charges.

Jones-Hills Jr. is believed to be connected to the Heartless Felons gang and may still be in the Cleveland area which is why he was featured on Crime Stopper’s Wanted Wednesday this week.

Among the charges are seven counts of drug trafficking, 11 counts of drug possession and tampering with evidence.

Here are the other two suspects featured this week on Wanted Wednesday:

Roy Rudisill is wanted by the Cuyahoga Count Sheriff's Department for robbery and felony assault.
Roy Rudisill is wanted by the Cuyahoga Count Sheriff's Department for robbery and felony assault. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
Tory Lee Taylor is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for domestic violence and aggravated menacing.
Tory Lee Taylor is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for domestic violence and aggravated menacing. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

