Possible Heartless Felons gang member wanted on 26 drug and gun charges in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 28-year-old Charles Jones-Hills Jr. who has a warrant out for his arrest on three cases, that include 26 total charges.
Jones-Hills Jr. is believed to be connected to the Heartless Felons gang and may still be in the Cleveland area which is why he was featured on Crime Stopper’s Wanted Wednesday this week.
Among the charges are seven counts of drug trafficking, 11 counts of drug possession and tampering with evidence.
