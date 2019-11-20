Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign goes digital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is making donating a little easier.
Now, you don’t need coins and cash when you see volunteers ringing bells. All you need is the camera on your phone, and in some cases, a debit or credit card.
Chris Cline, a volunteer in Summit County says, “People are very happy that we have it because I’ve had I don’t know how many people come through here and say, ‘I don’t have any cash on me today, I’ll get you next time.' ”
Major Steven Stoops showed us how it all works by scanning the QR code. Then, you’ll see a banner pop up and there are options of amounts to donate, or you can enter your own amount.
If you use a credit card, you may be charged a small fee. Major Stoops said, “I think it’s optional for you, that you will pick up the fee the Salvation Army is charged for taking a credit card. So, if you were to give $100 it will ask you to give $104, a 4% fee.”
Major Stoops went on to say, “The whole Salvation Army across the country will have this available at every kettle location.”
Right now, in Summit County you will only see the kettle stands out at Acme stores. Starting Nov. 29, you’ll see the stands with this chip technology everywhere.
