Some Dangerous Toys you could be buying this holiday season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The group World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H), is out with a new list of what it calls the “worst toys.”
The list includes the Nerf Ultra One gun and a Power Rangers gun. According to W.A.T.C.H, it could cause an eye injury.
A spike hedgehog game, the popular Nickelodeon Slime machine, the Diecast School Bus, and a YETI toy are on W.A.T.C.H’s list because they are viewed as potential choking hazards.
According to the group, the YETI is a soft ape-like creature sold for oral-age children. The toy has hair that could easily be pulled from its head and ingested.
Another big concern is a toy gun that looks like a real weapon. The Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun could be mistaken for an actual gun, according to W.A.T.C.H.
The list also includes a Viga Pull Along Caterpillar, which could cause the potential for strangulation, and a Pogo Trick Board, which could cause impact injuries or injuries to the head.
