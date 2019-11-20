Some Dangerous Toys you could be buying this holiday season

James Swartz, director of World Against Toys Causing Harm, talks about the dangers of the Nerf Ultra One, during a news conference in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The organization says the Nerf Ultra One gun, which is billed as firing soft darts up to 120 feet, shoots the projectiles with enough force to potentially cause eye injuries. (Source: AP Photo/Michael Dwyer/AP)
By Alan Rodges | November 20, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The group World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H), is out with a new list of what it calls the “worst toys.”

The list includes the Nerf Ultra One gun and a Power Rangers gun. According to W.A.T.C.H, it could cause an eye injury.

A spike hedgehog game, the popular Nickelodeon Slime machine, the Diecast School Bus, and a YETI toy are on W.A.T.C.H’s list because they are viewed as potential choking hazards.

According to the group, the YETI is a soft ape-like creature sold for oral-age children. The toy has hair that could easily be pulled from its head and ingested.

Another big concern is a toy gun that looks like a real weapon. The Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun could be mistaken for an actual gun, according to W.A.T.C.H.

The list also includes a Viga Pull Along Caterpillar, which could cause the potential for strangulation, and a Pogo Trick Board, which could cause impact injuries or injuries to the head.

