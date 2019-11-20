Steelers QB Mason Rudolph explains his side of altercation with Browns DE Myles Garrett (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph read a prepared statement on Wednesday regarding his altercation with Myles Garrett.
“I should have done a better job at keeping my cool in that situation,” Rudolph said.
Here’s his full statement:
After a late hit in the Nov. 14 Thursday night matchup, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off while he was on the ground and swung it at the the quarterback when he got back to his feet, hitting him in the head.
Fans and former Cleveland Browns players argue that Rudolph initiated the attack.
“My natural reaction was just to get him off from on top of me,” Rudolph added during his statement. “Again, I should have done handling that situation.”
The Steelers quarterback said he is not holding a grudge against Garrett, who is facing an indefinite suspension.
“I have no ill-will towards Myles Garrett,” said Rudolph. “Great respect for his abilities as a player and I know that if Myles could go back, he would handle the situation differently.”
The NFL did not suspend Rudolph, but he is reportedly facing a fine.
Garrett was in New York on Wednesday meeting with league officials to appeal his punishment.
The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh for a Dec. 1 rematch with the Steelers.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.