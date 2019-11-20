Suspect in armed robbery wanted by Cleveland police

By Michael Dakota | November 20, 2019 at 12:09 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 12:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police want to identify a suspect who pointed a silver gun at the owner of Linda’s Market, 2716 Detroit Ave, and then fled with a bag of money and cigarettes.

On Saturday, Nov. 16 at 9:22 a.m. the suspect entered Linda’s Market on Detroit, and pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money and Newport cigarettes.

The victim filled a black store bag with money and cigarettes, then fled on Detroit Avenue.

The suspect was described as a light skinned black male, 5 foot, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, wearing a dark hoodie and gloves, and had a mask covering his face.

This appears to be the same suspect as in the aggravated robbery at Thomas Food Mart on Nov. 16.

If anyone is able to identify this male or has any knowledge of this crime, please contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

