88-year-old fugitive known as ‘Silver Burglar’ arrested again in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 88-year-old repeat criminal offender was arrested in Northeast Ohio... Again.
According to the Mahoning County Jail, Kermit Gabel was taken into custody on Tuesday by Austintown police for a parole violation out of Texas.
Court records from Smith County, Texas show that a warrant was issued in the beginning of October after Gabel failed to show up to his arraignment on a theft charge.
Gabel was also booked in January and July 2019 by the Tyler Police Department in Texas on charges that include criminal trespassing, theft, and violating the terms of his parole.
More than 10 years ago, Gabel was arrested by Shaker Heights police in 2007 and nicknamed the “Silver Burglar.”
Police previously told 19 News that Gabel has spent time in and out of prison over the past several decades in Ohio and Texas. He would apparently target jewelry, furs, and other valuable items from vulnerable homes in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs.
In 2008, a Cuyahoga County judge sentenced Gabel to nearly a decade in prison for the 2007 theft arrest.
Jail and court records from Mahoning County do not indicate when Gabel will be extradited back to Texas.
