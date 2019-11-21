Akron police charge father and daughter who tried to steal dog from gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have charged a 55-year-old man and his 31-year-old daughter for trying to steal a dog from a car at a gas station.
According to Akron officers, a man was getting gas at the Speedway at 390 E. Exchange Street around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, when Lewis Ripley unlocked his passenger door.
Ripley allegedly said the dog belonged to him and he reached in and grabbed the dog.
Officers said the victim then grabbed Ripley by the collar and they began fighting on the ground.
While they were on the ground, the dog ran out of the car, but an unknown citizen was able to grab it.
Akron police said Ripley’s daughter, Christina Metz, then allegedly struck the victim on the head while the two men were fighting.
Metz and Ripley then fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim was treated on the scene by EMS for a laceration to his head.
The dog was not injured.
Police said they were both positively identified by the victim and Ripley was also linked through DNA evidence collected at the scene.
Ripley, who was arrested on Nov. 16, is charged with aggravated robbery.
Metz was arrested on Nov. 21. She also charged with aggravated robbery.
Both are locked up in the Summit County Jail.
