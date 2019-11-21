Akron teen arrested for punching cyclist in the head, causing serious injuries

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron teenager was taken into custody Thursday, for seriously injuring a man this past summer.
Akron police said the 17-year-old male punched a cyclist in the head in a parking lot in the 600 block of N. Howard Street on Aug. 4.
Police said the punch knocked the 58-year-old cyclist unconscious and he suffered a head injury.
Witnesses told officers the victim was riding through the parking lot, when the teen punched him in the head and then ran away.
Police added the teenager and the cyclist do not know each other.
The teenager is now charged with felonious assault.
