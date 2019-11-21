Ambitious ODOT I-480 bridge project moving along on schedule in Valley View

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - The first concrete has been poured on the deck of a new bridge built between the two original Valley View bridges that carry Interstate I-480 over Valley View, and the Cuyahoga River.
When finished in 2023, Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Amanda McFarland says there will be three bridges, each carrying four lanes of traffic--twelve lanes in total carrying six lanes of traffic in each direction.
“It is the largest project currently active in the state of Ohio and the 4th largest in ODOT history,” McFarland said.
Construction crews must still finish building the three remaining concrete pier caps that will hold the steel that connects the sections of the bridge.
If you have driven over the bridge you have noticed the three massive yellow Gantry Cranes that are operated in co-ordination, using laser technology, to move the massive steel girders perfectly into place on top of the piers.
“They pick up the pieces of steel, they are about 300 feet, approximately, and they weigh about a quarter of a million pounds,” McFarland said.
When the steel is in place and the concrete bridge deck poured, most likely by next fall, ODOT will move traffic from the east bound lanes of 480 onto the new bridge and then build a new bridge deck on the east bound lanes.
“They’re built in a way that won’t have to rebuild the bridges from the ground up,” McFarland said, “We’re just going to be able to replace the driving surfaces and do any steel repairs we might need.”
When the work is finished on the east bound lanes, projected to be in the fall of 2021, eastbound traffic will be moved back to the refurbished bridge, westbound traffic will be moved to the new bridge currently under construction and the westbound lanes will undergo the same refurbishing process.
The plan is for all three bridges to be carrying traffic by the fall of 2023.
