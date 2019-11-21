Attorney General Barr makes stop in Cleveland to meet with Northeast Ohio law enforcement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said loud and clear that his visit was to talk about joining forces with Cleveland police on fighting crime and drug trafficking.
When referencing crime, Barr said, “As you know in Cleveland, it’s four times the national average.”
Barr also referenced how far the nation has come since he was last attorney general.
“Crime is half the level it was back in 1992, and I think it’s largely because of the cooperation of the federal government with our state and local colleagues.”
Collaboration was clearly on his mind as Barr thinks Cleveland would be a prime city to expand joint task force operations.
Cleveland police say this year alone, there have been 198 fatal opioid overdose deaths and 604 non-fatal.
“My highest priority is dealing with the plague of drugs in this country as well as trying to lean forward as much as possible to work with our state and local friends in combating violent crime,” said Barr.
Barr went on to say, “I’m concerned with the fentanyl increasing, methamphetamine being used as a delivery vehicle for that fentanyl, and we’re going to start seeing more overdoses and so we have to redouble our efforts.”
After Barr’s short message, he met behind closed doors with police and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Justin Herdman.
Herdman later explained how that meeting went.
“When it comes to our ability to share information, that really can maximize the efforts being done on the streets by our local partners. I don’t think we’re in a position to announce anything formally today, but I would just say watch this space and stay tuned,” said Herdman.
