Berea family fighting to keep cold-blooded killer behind bars

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a murdered Berea teenager is fighting to keep her killer in jail. Warren Paxton Brown murdered Robyn Field in 1986. Robyn was 13. Brown was 15.
Now he’s up for parole under his life sentence.
Robyn’s brother, Rick Schultz said the two were classmates and Brown wanted to date Robyn. When that didn’t work out, he hatched a plan to lure her into his house and kill her. “He decided if he couldn’t have her no one could. He came up with a plan to rape and kill her,” said Schultz.
Schultz described Robyn as “an all-around great person. If you talked to any of her friends they all said she was one of a kind.” He said “she was very friendly. She was very active. She played a lot of sports. She was an ambassador to the city. Every new child that came into the school system she would meet them and she would introduce them to her friends.”
It was Robyn’s sister’s birthday and she had planned to come home straight after school. Schultz said she never showed up. Brown got her to his house and once upstairs, brutally beat her to death with the help of his friend and aunt. “Then they drove her down to the Metroparks in Strongsville and dumped her in the river.”
Brown was sentenced to life, but eligible for parole after 15 years and 9 months. He’s eligible for parole every 5 years, but was denied his past three hearings in 2005, 2010, and 2015.
Schultz said every time, “we have to relive everything that happened all over. It’s fresh and it’s been 33 years and it still seems like it was yesterday.”
Schultz and the rest of Robyn’s family are fighting to make sure the parole board denies him again. He says they’re more worried now than ever.
