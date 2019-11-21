Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett alleged Mason Rudolph uttered racial slur prior to Thursday Night Football brawl

Myles Garrett alleges Mason Rudolph used racial slur
By Randy Buffington | November 21, 2019 at 1:37 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 2:26 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett told NFL officials that Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to the altercation that broke out during Thursday Night Football.

Myles Garrett ejected after assaulting QB Mason Rudolph with helmet in the final seconds of Browns vs. Steelers game

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was emotional and frustrated after Myles Garrett's violent brawl with Steelers QB Mason Rudolph: https://bit.ly/32PxaXF

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, November 14, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report on the allegation.

The Pittsburgh Steelers QB strongly denies the allegations. His attorney, Timothy Younger released a statement responding to the accusations.

On Wednesday he had an appeal hearing with the NFL.

As of now, Garrett is suspended indefinitely, with a minimum punishment lasting for the rest of the regular season and postseason.

The final outcome could be decided as soon as Thursday, per the report.

