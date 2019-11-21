Cleveland school bus driver caught on camera smoking in her bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus driver was caught on camera smoking behind the wheel on Wednesday.
It’s not only against the district policy, but parents say their kids health is at risk.
The bus driver will have to face the district’s administrators about the incident.
The video was sent to 19 News by a viewer who says he was sitting at a traffic light at the intersection of Ridge Road and Memphis Avenue.
It shows the driver of bus 533 smoking on her bus.
In a statement, a CMSD spokesperson says this driver admitted to lighting up on the bus Wednesday.
She said the driver was smoking a Cigarillo, a slim cigar.
The district says no kids were on the bus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a risk of secondhand smoke exposure.
For that reason, the district’s policy clearly states smoking is not allowed on school property, including in its vehicles.
It’s unclear if this is the first time the driver has ever smoked on the bus.
