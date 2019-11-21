Commuter Cast for Thursday, Nov. 21

By Alan Rodges | November 21, 2019 at 7:01 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 7:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:

Today there will be a closure on Murray Hill Rd. between Mayfield and Fairview from 10 a.m. through midnight.

Tomorrow there will be backed up traffic on I-77 near the exit at West Market for K&R’s Turkey giveaway.

There will be a windy afternoon, but temperatures are expected to reach in the 50′s.

Rain may also move its way through a portion of Northeast Ohio this afternoon.

