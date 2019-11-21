Daring Canton officer rescues man from car that burst into flames after crashing into building (video)

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton police officer’s heroic actions may have saved a man’s life.
Police found the 52-year-old driver unconscious in his car that struck a building near the intersection of 7th Street NW and Elgin Avenue on Wednesday.
The impact with the building caused the vehicle to burst into flames.
The officer attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but the blaze quickly became overwhelming.
**WARNING: Video contains explicit language**
Crash investigators said the man was westbound on 7th Street NW when he veered off the side of the road and into the building.
Paramedics took the man to Aultman Hospital for evaluation.
