Free dental clinic to be held Friday, Saturday at Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center

Free dental clinic to be held Friday, Saturday at Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center
By Chris Anderson | November 21, 2019 at 1:26 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 1:26 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A nonprofit organization in Cleveland is offering free dental services to those in need, no questions asked.

The 2019 Medworks Dental Clinic will be held at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Avenue E on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

Services being offered for free include:

  • Adults
    • Screenings
    • Cleanings
    • Extractions
  • Children
    • Screenings
    • Cleanings
    • Sealants

Patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

Doors will open each day at 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.