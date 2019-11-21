Free dental clinic to be held Friday, Saturday at Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A nonprofit organization in Cleveland is offering free dental services to those in need, no questions asked.
The 2019 Medworks Dental Clinic will be held at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Avenue E on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.
Services being offered for free include:
- Adults
- Screenings
- Cleanings
- Extractions
- Children
- Screenings
- Cleanings
- Sealants
Patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis.
Doors will open each day at 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
