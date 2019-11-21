Friday marks five years since the death of Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday marks five years since 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland police while playing with a pellet gun outside of the Cudell Recreation Center.
Rice’s mother, Samaria, is looking to make sure her son’s legacy lives on.
An event at the Cleveland Museum of Art last night showed much of the art inspired by Tamir’s death.
Samaria Rice also teamed up with the ACLU to create a handbook in Tamir’s name to help children learn how to deal with police.
The eight-page guide includes tips for kids and teens.
Those who are interested can view the “Tamir Rice Safety Handbook” below:
The first step is not to panic, run, or try to resist arrest and keep your hands visible.
And some general advice like if the police stop you ask to speak to a parent or attorney.
The Rice Foundation also announced a fundraiser for what will be the Tamir Rice Afrocentric Cultural Center in Cleveland’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.
They need $20,000 to upgrade the building.
Samaria says Tamir’s love of the arts will live on in the building with a music room, dance studio, classroom for tutoring, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.