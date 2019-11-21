Judge throws out fine against elderly couple who left trash can out overnight in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - You may remember the elderly couple who got slapped with a $380 fine for leaving their trash can out overnight in Garfield Heights.
Wednesday a judge threw out some of the fines.
Back in May, the city fined Clifford and Marion Williams for violating an ordinance that says you have to remove rubbish containers from the front of a home within 12 hours of rubbish collection.
The Vietnam veteran told 19 News he has bad knees and that it was his first time leaving the trash can out overnight.
Within minutes of their story broadcasting, 19 News received dozens of messages from other Garfield Heights residents who experienced the same thing.
In court Wednesday, the Williams’ pleaded “No Contest" and the judged waived the trash fines.
Instead of paying several hundred dollars, they only paid $137 in court costs.
The couple told 19 News they are relieved there’s no longer a warrant out for their arrest, over a trash can.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.