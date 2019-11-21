Legislation would let Ohio drivers to renew their licenses every 8 years instead of 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio lawmaker is proposing a bill that would make driver’s licenses valid for eight years instead of four.
Currently, drivers in Ohio are required to renew their licenses and ID cards every four years.
House Bill 372, introduced by Republican Rep. Derek Merrin in October, would change that.
If passed, the bill would take effect in July 2021.
The legislation was referred to the Ohio House Transportation and Public Safety Committee for further action.
