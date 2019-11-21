Cleveland fire truck rammed numerous times by violent driver, who is now on the loose

Police are searching for a driver who rammed a CFD truck multiple times in the city's Collinwood neighborhood. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | November 20, 2019 at 9:59 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 11:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man went berserk and rammed a Cleveland fire truck several times Wednesday night in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.

According to a CFD official, the fire truck was parked sideways on Octavia Avenue and firefighters were using the truck’s lights to help EMS find a possibly violent man in the neighborhood.

The man emerged, jumped in a car, struck the fire truck several times and fled the scene.

Cleveland Police are searching for him now.

There were no injuries reported.

