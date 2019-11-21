Cleveland fire truck rammed numerous times by violent driver, who is now on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man went berserk and rammed a Cleveland fire truck several times Wednesday night in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
According to a CFD official, the fire truck was parked sideways on Octavia Avenue and firefighters were using the truck’s lights to help EMS find a possibly violent man in the neighborhood.
The man emerged, jumped in a car, struck the fire truck several times and fled the scene.
Cleveland Police are searching for him now.
There were no injuries reported.
