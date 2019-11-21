Mansfield Police urgently searching for couple who suspiciously vanished

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a Mansfield couple who vanished over the past week.
Kyla Hayton, 20, was last heard from on Nov. 16, and officers believe she was with her boyfriend -- Todd Burkhart, 28 -- around the time of her disappearance.
Burkhart was declared missing on Nov. 18 by Ashland Police, shortly after Hayton was reported missing by Mansfield Police.
Mansfield detectives are leading the investigation into both disappearances, and according to family, the couple could be somewhere in central of southern Ohio.
Police say the car the couple was likely using was found in Dayton.
Anyone with information is urged to contact their local law enforcement agencies, or Mansfield Police at 419-755-9724.
